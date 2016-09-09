NYSC Says Corps Members Are Ready For Edo Election

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) has insisted that Corps members involved in the Edo state governorship election are prepared to deliver a credible electoral process.

In a statement signed by the Corps’ Director of Press and Public Relations, Abosede Aderibigbe, the Director General, Brigadier General Sulaiman Kazaure stated that the scheme is committed to the entrenchment of a credible electoral system.

Brigadier General Kazaure warned politicians to play by the rules and avoid any attempt to distract the Corps members from discharging their assignment.

He added that the Corps members involved in the Edo governorship election have been warned that any violation of the scheme’s code of conduct would be met with consequences as provided in the electoral law and the NYSC bye-laws.