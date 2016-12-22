APGA Holds First NEC Meeting To Strengthen Party Democracy

The All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has made resolutions to ensure the strengthening of the internal democracy and maintenance of discipline in the party.

Other issues relating to the development of the nation, were equally discussed during the party’s first National Executive Committee meeting at the Professor Dora Akunyili Women Development Center, Awka, the Anambra state capital.

In a massively attended meeting by almost all the members of the National Working committee, the board of trustee members, and members of the National Executive Committee, the National Chairman, Victor Oye, outlined in his address, that the progress APGA had made as a party, the challenges it faced and the way forward for a stronger and united party, were key aspects of the meeting.

The National Secretary, Mr Labaran Maku, briefing newsmen on the proceedings of the party, stated that the meeting touched on so many issues such as:

“Expansion of party membership base through registration in all the states, reconciliation efforts made in Lagos and Imo states, strengthening the internal democracy of the party through enforcement of discipline with the suspension of seven members of the NWC including Mr Campbell Umenzekwe and Ozo Nwabueze from the party.”

Other issues included: the funding of the party for stability, the need for support for Governor Willie Obiano ahead of the 2017 governorship election, the appeal to the judiciary to end the lingering litigations, which has been withholding the representation of Anambra Central Senatorial zone in the senate, as well as passing a vote of confidence on Mr Oye.

According to Mr Maku, “the meeting exhaustively discussed very important issues relating to the development of our country and the progress of the All Progressives Grand Alliance and we took quite a number of decisions which will define the motion of our party in the coming months and years.

“We also discussed extensively the transformation of Anambra state under the able leadership of our National Party leader, Governor Obiano, since inception in March, 2014.

“We discussed the revolutionary programme of development in Anambra state which cuts across different sectors of the state’s economy and social life, he added.

Furthermore, Maku stated that “the NEC rose with unanimous confidence that going forward, APGA remains the most visionary option for the country in terms of its policies, in terms of its vision, in terms of its programme and its slogan to be our brothers and sisters keepers at this time in our country”.