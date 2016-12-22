Ayade Conferred With ‘Eto Nkori’ Title In Cross River

The Governor of Cross River State, Ben Ayade, has been conferred the highest honourary chieftaincy title of ‘Eto Nkori’ by the state’s Traditional Rulers Council.

The title, which means Tree of Progress, was conferred on the Governor on Thursday at the council’s chambers in Calabar, the state’s capital in south-south Nigeria.

Chairman of the council and Paramount Ruler of Bakassi, Etinyin Etim Okon Edet, urged the Governor to keep faith with his quest towards the development of the state.

He also commended the Governor for demonstration of sincerity and fairness in his avowed determination to govern the state.

In his response, Governor Ayade lauded the royal fathers for the honour bestowed on him and assured them that the gesture would not be taken for granted.

The event was witnessed by all paramount rulers from the 18 local government areas of Cross River State.