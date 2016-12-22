Bayelsa Govt. Declares 3.5bn Naira As Unspent Funds

The Bayelsa State government has disclosed that it has unspent funds of 3.5 billion naira as at the end of November 2016.

Deputy Governor of the State, Mr John Jonah, noted that the said amount has brought to an end five months of deficit.

Mr Jonah made the remarks on Thursday during a monthly transparency media briefing at the Government House in Yenegoa, the state’s capital.

He also revealed that Bayelsa State recorded 160.4 million naira deficit balance in October.

The Deputy Governor said the government got refunds from the bond loan of 4.75 billion naira, as well as 97.67 million naira refunds from local government which increased the amount available for spending to 14.7 billion naira.

Jonah said the state received 11.6 billion naira as gross inflow from the Federation Account.