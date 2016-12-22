Don’t Get Carried Away By Successes, Army Cautions Troops

The Nigerian Army has challenged troops fighting the Boko Haram insurgents in northeast Nigeria to remain committed despite successes being recorded at the theatre of war.

The General Officer Commanding, 3 Division of the Nigeria Army, Major General Peter Dauke, made the call at the decoration of four lieutenant colonels, who were promoted to the rank of colonel in Yobe State.

He noted that professionalism and dedication were strategic, stressing that both attributes must be observed at all times in the fight against terrorism and insurgency.

The GOC stated that even as the war was being won, security forces must remain focused and ensure that the insurgents are completely defeated.

He also tasked the promoted officers to justify the confidence the Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, and the military authority have in them.

General Dauke assured troops that the military would do everything possible to ensure normalcy was restored not just in the northeast, but across Nigeria just as he urged them to work towards achieving that in the interest of all Nigerians.

Speaking on behalf of the promoted officers, Colonel Akut Aboi, thanked the entire military authority for the confidence they have in them and pledged their total commitment towards the restoration of peace across Nigeria.

The event was graced by officers and men across the various theatres of war in the state and beyond.

It was also witnessed by family members of the promoted officers as well as friends and well-wishers among others.