DSS Accuses Gov. Wike Of Plans To Disrupt Governance

The Department of State Services (DSS) says it has uncovered a plot by the Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to disrupt machinery of governance in strategic Federal Government agenc ies.

In a statement signed by Tony Opuiyo, the DSS alleged that the governor planned to provoke a violent breach of peace in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, on Thursday, December 22, 2016 and beyond, especially during the yuletide.

They accused the Governor of having secured the services of a National Assembly staff to mobilize some hoodlums to execute the plan.

Part of the statement reads: “The aim of the plot is to cause mayhem, a complete breakdown of law and order and cast the security agencies and the Federal Government in bad light.

“It is also intended to divert public and international attention from the ongoing Police investigation into the unwholesome role played by the Governor and some of his cronies in the violence that trailed the re-run election in Rivers State which resulted in the gruesome murder of civilians including the beheading of DSP Mohammed Alkali and some of his colleagues as well as the brutalization of INEC staff who failed to do the bidding of the Governor.

“In furtherance of this plot, protesters are to besiege the National Human Rights Commission, Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), National Assembly, the Nigerian Army and Police Headquarters as well as British High Commission, US Embassy and the UN Secretariat, Abuja; all in an effort to raise false alarm that Rivers State was under siege of security agencies during the elections.

“While the obvious aim is to draw public sympathy and international attention to spurious allegations of involvement of Federal agencies in violence during the last elections in Rivers State, the actual objective is really to trigger a round of violent action against the government and create opportunity for idlers to join the deceitful protest.

“Part of the orchestration is to provoke the security agencies and prompt them to take action against the protesters that could result in bloodletting.”

False And Baseless Alarm

Meanwhile, the Rivers State Government has described the statement by the DSS as a “false and baseless alarm”.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication in Rivers State, Dr. Austin Tam-George, in a swift reaction said: “It is an irresponsible scaremongering by an agency that seems bent on a mission to blackmail the governor of Rivers State, and bring the state government into disrepute.

“Governor Wike is a man of peace, and would never orchestrate disturbances in any part of the country.

“The Rivers State Government challenges the DSS to leave Governor Wike alone, and instead focus their operational attention on the Boko Haram insurgency that has killed over 70, 000 people, and displaced 6 million Nigerians , in the past six years.

“The government and people of Rivers State will never succumb to cheap blackmail by the DSS, or any federal agency by whatever name.”

No Amount Of Intimidation

The DSS had similarly vowed in the same statement that it “and in fact other security agencies, will not be cowed, or by any means allow any person or group of persons no matter how highly placed to subvert Nigeria’s statutory institutions meant to protect critical installations and law abiding citizens.

“In this regard, the Service also states in unequivocal terms that no amount of intimidation, grandstanding or outright manipulation of facts will be allowed to stop it and other agencies from conducting their duties as constitutionally mandated or concluding investigations into the Rivers State electoral violence.

“Finally, the Service wishes to restate its commitment to the protection of life and property in the FCT in particular and Nigeria in general.

“Consequently, it advises youths to resist the temptation of being lured by desperate politicians to undermine the government or engage in acts capable of causing a breakdown of law and order.

“It calls on all Abuja residents to go about their normal businesses as the Service is committed to ensuring that the full wrath of the law is brought against persons or group of persons who may threaten the peace and stability of the country.”