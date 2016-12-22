Gunmen Kill Police Sergeant, Injure Another In Ekiti

Tragedy struck in Ekiti state in the early hours of Thursday as unknown gunmen killed a Police sergeant and injured another in Oye Ekiti town.

The policeman identified as Sergeant Gana Jiya was shot dead when the unknown gunmen ambushed a ‘Safer Highway’ patrol team of the Police around 5:30AM.

Confirming the incident to Channels TV correspondent in Ekiti state, the Police Public Relations Officer, Alberto Adeyemi said: “During the attack, another Police officer was injured who is now receiving treatment in a nearby hospital in the town as investigations is ongoing.

“For the past few weeks there has been cases of unknown killings in Ekiti state which had since led to the re-emergence of stop and search by the Police and other security agencies.”