IPCR Launches New Initiative For Peace In Nigeria

An initiative tagged “Infrastructure for Peace” has been launched by the Institute for Peace and Conflict Resolution (IPCR) in Abuja, Nigeria’s capital.

The Director General of the institute, Professor Oshita Oshita, said on Thursday at the launch, that the programme would help in the coordination and empowerment of peace management organisations in the country.

Professor Oshita said that the launch of the initiative was also expected to help the organisation achieve its mandate of peace and conflict resolutions as it would help build partnership with peace management organisations towards entrenching peace in all parts of the country.

The Director General stated that the need to garner support from institutions charged with the responsibility of sustaining peace was what informed the gathering.

A representative of the Foreign Affairs Minister, Ambassador Bala Ahmed, described the launch as a welcome development, noting that Nigerians also have major roles to play in sustaining peace.

The House Committee Chairman on Internally Displaced Persons, Representative Sani Zoro, however, gave a different opinion in the bid to achieve peace.

He believed peace building institutions must be well funded to achieve their mandates.

Other speakers at the event also deliberated on ways to achieve socio-economic development in Nigeria through peace and conflict resolution.