Nigeria’s Investment Inflow Shrinks By $4.5bn 

The level of investment inflow into Nigeria declined to 3.57 billion dollars in the third quarter of 2016.

This represents a 4.51 billion dollars drop from the same period in 2015.

An analysis of the capital importation report released by the National Bureau of Statistics attributes the decline to the harsh economic climate.

A breakdown of the inflow reveals that the first quarter of this year saw an investment inflow of 710 million dollars, while the second and third quarters had 1.04 billion dollars and 1.82 billion dollars respectively.

The report also shows that the largest component of capital importation in the third quarter was portfolio investment, which attracted 1.52 billion dollars.