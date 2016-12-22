Police Rescue Kidnapped Monarch In Delta State

A traditional ruler in Delta State that was kidnapped at the Ughelli/Kwale highway on his way to Asaba in the early hours of Wednesday has been rescued.

The monarch is identified as Agbara-Ide Ememoh II, the Ovie of Agbara-Warri kingdom in Warri South Local Government Area of the state in Nigeria’s south-south region.

He was rescued on Thursday morning through the combined efforts of Police officials and the Ussisa vigilante outfit.

Spokesman for the Delta State Police Command, Aniamaka Andrew, told Channels TV that the Police responded to a distress call that a vehicle was being robbed not knowing that the hoodlums had already abducted the monarch.

“Almost an hour later, after a search and rescue mission with about a hundred policemen into the bush, there was an exchange of fire and the hoodlums took to their heels abandoning their prey,” he said.

Mr Andrew stated that the Police would leave no stone unturned to arrest the perpetrators of the crime.

He, however, appealed to members of the public who might have noticed suspicious persons on movement in their locality to avail the command with useful information.