Policeman Remanded In Prison For Alleged Murder In Osun

A Magistrate Court sitting in Osogbo, the Capital of Osun state, on Thursday, ordered the remand of a 48-year-old policeman, Pius Felix, in prison custody for allegedly killing a commercial driver.

Felix, who is attached to Awo Police Station, Ede, is facing a count of murder.

Magistrate Olubukola Olowolagba, ordered that the accused be kept in custody at Ilesa prison due to the magnitude of the alleged offence.

Police Prosecutor, Mr Mireti Wilson, had told the court that the accused committed the offence on December 20 at Ara Junction, in Awo, Ede.

Wilson further explained that the policeman killed one Michael Ishola, who allegedly refused to stop his vehicle at a check point.

He told the court that the accused had threatened to shoot the deceased, if he failed to stop and later did so.

He said the offence contravened Section 316 of the Criminal Code Cap 34 Vol. 11 Laws of Osun, 2003.

The plea of the accused was not taken because of the criminal nature of the offense committed.

Olowolagba, while handling down the verdict, ordered that the accused policeman be remanded in prison custody.

She, thereafter, adjourned the case till February 9, 2017 for mention.