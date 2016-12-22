Richard Mofe-Damijo Leads Cast of ‘Three Wise Men’ At Premiere

New comic flick, ‘Three Wise Men’, starring three of Nigeria’s finest veteran actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Victor Olaotan and Zach Orji, premieres in Lagos.

The movie which was produced by Opa Williams, hosted friends, associates, and colleagues at the premiere, after many years of the producer’s self-imposed hiatus.

Opa Williams stated that after his long break, he needed to come out big with a unique movie, relating to real life experience, family, and the likes. This took a long time, he told Channels Television.

He stated that he needed to evoke the characters, better interpret the story and make it believable and not the regular type-casting. he then explained that the actors, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Victor Olaotan and Zach Orji actually contributed majorly to the story as they gradually grew into their various characters.

The movie which was directed by Patience Oghre was chronicled on three retired aged men who, after retirement benefits, opted to relived their youth. The pack is led by Erikefe played by Mofe-Damijo, a divorcee with three failed marriages after five children.

He decided to live alone while refusing to remarry, as his covetous children who are now grown and live on their own, patiently wait for him to die so they can scoop on whatever is left of him.

Speaking to Channels Television, Richard Mofe-Damijo explained that he fashioned his character after the late Highlife singer, Fatai Rolling Dollars.

He said he only had to immerse himself in a beautifully written script and take from as many life characters as possible.

Mofe-Damijo who is regarded as a veteran of the industry suggested that the time is now for the government and individuals to key into the industry and grow it to the next level.

“The movie sector requires full attention of the government an encouragement.

“The sector requires elevation and enthronement to attain institutionalization, which will enhance budgeting and deliberate policy to push the industry forward.

“The industry entails of not the movies, but entertainment, comedy, music, dance, and the rest. The Performing Arts is a body of inexhaustible body of values calling for government attention,” he said.

Recently, the National Bureau of Statistics revealed that the movie industry contributed 54 billion Naira to the Nigerian GDP.

This silent achievement has gradually won over skeptics including financial institutions.

Bank of Industry, (BOI) representative, Uche Nwuka, also stated that they were initially skeptical about the movie industry and not sure of their performance but later, resolved to support it.

“The result so far has been amazing. The first two projects paid off in record time before maturity, she said.

The highly anticipated ‘Three Wise Men’, hits the cinemas this holiday seasons.