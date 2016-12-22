Vehicle Explodes After Driving Into Australian Christian Lobby

A vehicle, filled with gas bottles exploded in Australia, after the driver, rammed into the country’s Christian Lobby (ACL), headquarters in Canberra.

Police say, the man appeared to have ignited the gas cylinders within the vehicle, however according to them, the incident was not “politically, religiously or ideologically” motivated.

The 35-year-old driver suffered serious burns after the explosion destroyed the vehicle and damaged the empty office.

The incident took place on Wednesday night after which the man walked to Canberra hospital for treatment.

The police confirmed that he remains in a critical condition.

“We do not believe there is any threat to the community as a result of this particular incident,” Commander Mark Walters said.