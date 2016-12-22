Yuletide: FRSC Deploys 36,000 Officials To Ease Traffic

The Corp Marshal of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC), Mr Boboye Oyeyemi, says the agency has deployed 36,000 regular and special marshals until January 16, 2017 to ensure smooth flow of traffic across Nigeria.

Mr Oyeyemi said the FRSC was rolling out series of intervention measures including the commencement of an aerial surveillance in collaboration with the Nigerian Air Force to monitor traffic trends and give prompt directives to boost the efficiency of their operations.

The special patrol operation with the theme “Crash The Crash” involves the participation of law enforcement agencies as well as transport unions, with support from some civil society organisations.

The Corps Marshal equally noted on Thursday that 12 ‘help areas’ had been established to ensure prompt response to safety and health issues that might affect smooth movement during the festive period.

He listed the areas to include: Osara, Kogi State, Ilesosun, Ore, Mowe in Ogun State, Giri and Agwu in Enugu and some areas along the Lagos-Ibadan expressway.