Berlin Attack Suspect Anis Amri Killed In Milan

Channels Television
Updated December 23, 2016

Berlin Attack Suspect Anis Amri Killed In MilanItalian officials say the Berlin market attack suspect Anis Amri, has been shot dead by police in Milan.

The man was approached by police during a routine patrol in Milan on Friday morning.

Reports confirmed the fingerprints of the dead man matched those of the Tunisian suspect in the truck bombing in Berlin, which killed 12 people on Monday.

Germany has been on high alert after the attack which also left 49 people injured.

They had detained the driver, who security sources said is an Afghan or Pakistani asylum seeker who arrived in Germany in February.

Reports however said the man was known to the police for minor crimes, but not terror links.

“Our investigators are working on the assumption that the truck was deliberately steered into the crowd at the Christmas market…,” police had said on Twitter.

Separately, police arrested two people in the German city of Oberhausen on suspicion of planning an attack.

 


