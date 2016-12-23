FG Clears Air On Alleged Release Of Chibok Girls 

Channels Television
Updated December 23, 2016
FG, Chibok Girls The Nigerian government has denied reports claiming the release of another set of 21 Chibok school girls abducted by Boko Haram terrorists.
Reports had claimed that the girls, who were kidnapped in April 2014, had been transported to Yola, Adamawa state, after their release on Thursday.
Presidential Spokesperson, Mallam Garba Shehu, says that the 21 girls reported on Thursday, were those released in October.
The release of the of the girls was secured by the federal government after negotiation with the terrorist group that had requested for prisoners swap.

The government however said it secured the release of the girls based on trust and that no member of the terrorist group held was released  in exchange.

However, this came after the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had expressed his readiness to release the girls in a swap deal that the group had asked for.

The over 270 school girls were abducted from their hostel, in Chibok town, Maiduguri, Borno state.

While some of them have managed to escape, a larger number still remain in the terrorists’ captivity.

The insurgence brought Boko Haram into international spotlight, with many using the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag to raise awareness for the campaign to find the abductees.


