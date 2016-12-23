FG Clears Air On Alleged Release Of Chibok Girls 

Reports had claimed that the girls, who were kidnapped in April 2014, had been transported to Yola, Adamawa state, after their release on Thursday.

The government however said it secured the release of the girls based on trust and that no member of the terrorist group held was released in exchange.

However, this came after the President, Muhammadu Buhari, had expressed his readiness to release the girls in a swap deal that the group had asked for.

The over 270 school girls were abducted from their hostel, in Chibok town, Maiduguri, Borno state.

While some of them have managed to escape, a larger number still remain in the terrorists’ captivity.

The insurgence brought Boko Haram into international spotlight, with many using the #BringBackOurGirls hashtag to raise awareness for the campaign to find the abductees.