Hijacked Libyan Plane Lands In Malta

A Libyan passenger plane with 118 people on board has been forced to land in Malta in what the Maltese prime minister called a “potential hijack situation”.

According to local media reports, the Airbus A 320 was flying inside Libya for airline Afriqiyah Airways, when it was diverted.

There were two hijackers involved, who threatened to bomb the plane, reports stated.

Maltese PM Joseph Muscat, said “security forces who were standing by Malta International Airport confirmed on Twitter that there had been an “unlawful interference” at the airport.

It then added that emergency teams had been dispatched.