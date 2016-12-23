How Several Houses Got Burnt Down Over 50 Naira ‘Madiga’ Bread

Three houses have been set ablaze in Bayelsa community of Ozizebiri, Southern Ijaw Local Government Area of the state, following the killing of a 22 year old boy by a new military recruit, over a 50 Naira local bread known as Madiga.

The military recruit, identified as Ayibakare Oguo, 26 years old, stabbed the deceased following an argument.

According to eyewitnesses, the victim, identified as Princewill, an indigene of Opuama community in the same local Government area, was killed after a fight with the Oguo.

“The accused Ayibakare was alleged to have beaten up the younger sister of the deceased over 50 Naira Madiga he bought on credit.

“So in anger the deceased went to him to inquire why his sister was beaten up and a fight ensued and that was how the deceased was stabbed to death.”

Confirming the development on the floor of the House of Assembly, the member representing Southern Ijaw constituency 2, Honorable Monday Obolo explained that the killing of the 22 year old has led to a reprisal attack and the burning of three houses.

According to Obolo, “Even though our traditional rulers and elders are trying to resolve the matter, angry youths from Opuama have already invaded the alleged Killer’s community and set some houses ablaze”.

Obolo, who received unanimous support from members of the House, called on security agencies in the state to deploy armed troops to the area to avoid total breakdown of law and order.

‘Madiga’ is a local bread, produced from sweet potato flour in place of wheat flour consumed mostly by the people of the Niger Delta regions of Southern Nigeria.