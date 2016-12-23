Obiano Launches Smart Bikes Unit To Improve Anambra Security

The Anambra state Governor, Willie Obiano, has launched a Motor Bikes Security Unit with 50 smart bikes to complement the already existing security operations of other special units in the state.

Along with the bikes, a set of fully kitted and well trained Police riders, were presented at the Governor’s Lodge, Amawbia.

The smart bikes possess communication gadgets to connect with other special security units in the state, such as the Sand bags, Metro, Marine and Smart Cars unit.

Presenting them to the Anambra state Commissioner of Police, Sam Okaula, Governor Obiano said the idea behind the initiative, is for them to be able to penetrate areas where vehicles may not be able to reach, as well as check snatching of items by criminals especially during this yuletide season.

“The bikes would be able to reach areas that vehicles cannot, and help check bags and phone snatching elements, the governor said.

He then charged the police to be professional in their operations and desist from taking bribe or extorting money from citizens, but rather do things differently.

The keys to the motorbikes were handed over to the Mr Okaula, who alongside the governor test ran them.

The police boss on the other hand assured the governor of the commitment of the command to continue to suppress insecurity and crime in the state.

Furthermore, following Obiano’s consistent appeal for more intervention in the state security, he used the opportunity to launch an Armored Personnel Carrier (APC), also donated to Anambra state Police Command by the Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris.