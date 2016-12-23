Police Boss Warns Officers Against Human Rights Abuse

Police officers in Nigeria have been urged to respect rights of citizens while dealing with security challenges like civil disturbances, restiveness, kidnapping and militancy.

The Inspector General of Police, Mr Ibrahim Idris, made the demand in his speech at the graduation ceremony of officers at the Police Staff College in Jos, Plateau State.

In the speech delivered by commandant of the staff college, Dorothy Gimba, the police boss observed that the direction and method of policing were rapidly changing, making it imperative for training and re-training of officers in order to enhance their capacity for effective service delivery.

The representative of the IGP told the officers to respect rights of citizens even as they engage in their professional activities.

Over 120 police officers drawn from various commands and formations across Nigeria attended the Tactical Leadership and Command Course as well as the Advance Detective Course.

Forty-eight officers attended the Tactical Leadership and Command Course designed for officers of the rank of Chief Superintendent of Police who are mostly field commanders and top on the middle cadre management hierarchy of the force while 77 officers attended the Advance Detective Course which was for officers of the rank of Deputy Superintendents of police and Assistant Superintendents of Police with emphasis on the detection, prevention, investigation and prosecution of criminal offences.

The courses are meant to reposition officers in their managerial capacities and other aspects of training in modern trends of policing.

With the training received by the officers, much is expected in translating knowledge acquired in improved policing at their respective formations and impact positively on the force service delivery.