Police Commence Investigation Into Attack On Governor El-Rufai’s Convoy

Channels Television
Updated December 23, 2016

Kaduna state, police, Nasir El-RufaiThe Kaduna state police command says it has commenced investigation to fish out the masterminds of an attack on the convoy of the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, when he visited the area.

On Tuesday, Mr El-Rufai in company of his deputy and top government officials were in Kafanachan to assess the level of destruction by protesters on Monday.

It was then that some youths attacked his convoy with stones and other dangerous weapons.

The protest which  was aimed at drawing attention of government to the constant killings of their people by suspected herdsmen, had led to the destruction of property as well as cars in the convoy, the command said.

This was inspite of the 24-hour curfew, imposed by the government in Kafanchan, after getting word of the planned violence.

Briefing newsmen in his office, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh, announced that an investigation team headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, has been constituted and deployed to Kafanchan to identify the hoodlums and bring them to book.


More on Local

Oba Claims Supremacy Over Court Order, Threatens To Arrest Magistrate

Police Boss Warns Officers Against Human Rights Abuse

FG Clears Air On Alleged Release Of Chibok Girls 

U.N. Warns Of Water Crisis In Nigeria’s Megacity Lagos  

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV