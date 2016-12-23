Police Commence Investigation Into Attack On Governor El-Rufai’s Convoy

The Kaduna state police command says it has commenced investigation to fish out the masterminds of an attack on the convoy of the state governor, Nasir El-Rufai, when he visited the area.

On Tuesday, Mr El-Rufai in company of his deputy and top government officials were in Kafanachan to assess the level of destruction by protesters on Monday.

It was then that some youths attacked his convoy with stones and other dangerous weapons.

The protest which was aimed at drawing attention of government to the constant killings of their people by suspected herdsmen, had led to the destruction of property as well as cars in the convoy, the command said.

This was inspite of the 24-hour curfew, imposed by the government in Kafanchan, after getting word of the planned violence.

Briefing newsmen in his office, the state Commissioner of Police, Mr Agyole Abeh, announced that an investigation team headed by an Assistant Commissioner of Police, has been constituted and deployed to Kafanchan to identify the hoodlums and bring them to book.