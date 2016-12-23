Red Cross Trains SARS Personnel On International Standards Of Law Enforcement

The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) held a two-day training programme on humanitarian principles and international standards of law enforcement for personnel of the Federal Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS).

Also part of the training was the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Special Anti Robbery Squad. It held at the Nigeria Police Force Headquarters, Abuja, between December 20 to 21.

The Assistant Inspector General (AIG) of Police, Department of Training, Sani Mohammed, while declaring open the training session, stressed the need for Police personnel to exhibit professionalism while carrying out their official duties in line with the relevant provisions in the Force Order and other Administrative Instructions.

The AIG reminded the trainees of the pivotal role they play in the administration of criminal justice. He urged the trainees to concentrate, learn, assimilate and put to use what they would be taught during the workshop.

The Chief facilitator of the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC), Mr Pietro Tilli, emphasised the need to continue the existing cooperation between his organisation and the Nigeria Police Force, pointing out that the ICRC has been operating a mutual open door policy with the Force.

He further stated that the synergy had yielded positive results one of which was the training of 1,200 Police personnel in 2013 by the organisation.

The ICRC, according to him, is a humanitarian organisation which among other things provides succour to victims of armed conflicts and detainees across the world.