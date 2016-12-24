Amosun Denies Anointing Candidate For 2019 Governorship Election

The Ogun State Governor, Ibikunle Amosun, has denied rumors making the rounds over his alleged anointing of a candidate for the 2019 governorship election in the state, saying this was far from the truth.

He made the clarification in Abeokuta, the state capital at a meeting with members of the state executive of the All Progressive Congress (APC), members of the state executive council and members of state and national assemblies.

Amosun, while assuring residents of the state of more development, also denied any rift with a national leader of the party, Bola Tinubu.

“Let me say this, for us in Ogun state, at the appropriate time, we will gather our people together and say this is your son or daughter and whosoever it is will be the governor.

“This is Ogun state, we are not God, we are human but who is going to be the governor will be acceptable to all”.

“Imagine somebody writing that I said that Asiwaju will soon be finished politically in Lagos.

“They told me; I have not even read it – they do not know what they are saying. I am from Ogun state, whatever happens in other states I do not know, I don’t talk about what I don’t know”.

“I say it all the time that the Asiwaju you see, he didn’t give me any money but he was there when I needed him, I have said it times without number that my daddy would say: “won ki fi oju olore gbole o” I talk to him despite all these things you may want to say” the governor stressed.

Members of the party in the state and one of the national officers of the party also seized the occasion to pledge their unalloyed support, while expressing confidence over policies and programmes of the administration in the state.

“I will want us to give the governor all our loyalty because a lot has been happening among us, particularly among the party leaders in Ogun state.

“Our governor needs our loyalty at this time, I think we should as much as possible give our support to show appreciation.

“Nobody is leaving the APC, rather many people want to join the party, whatever you hear around are all rumours, our party is strong and will continue to be stronger” he concluded.

While asking party members not to be distracted by the antics of the opposition in the state, the governor however assured residents of the state of more development, saying that his performances so far, remains the selling point for the party in the state.