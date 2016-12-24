Berlin Attacks: Amri Was On The Run Alone – Italian Officials

Anis Amri, the suspected Berlin market attacker, “had all the hallmarks of being on the run alone” when he was killed in a shootout with two Italian police officers in Milan on Friday.

This was according to CNN who also confirmed that a senior Italian counter-terrorism official said Amri appeared to have packed hastily and was carrying just over 1,000 euros with him.

Amri was approached by police during a routine patrol in Milan on Friday morning.

German authorities said fingerprints they provided, confirmed the dead man is Amri.

The attack on the Berlin Christmas market was said to have left 12 dead and 49 injured.

Meanwhile, the Islamic State (IS) group, has released a video purporting to show Amri pledging allegiance to its leader, Abu-Bakr al-Baghdadi.

He does not make any reference to the Berlin attack, which IS claimed soon afterwards. It is not clear when or where the video was filmed.

Shortly before releasing the video, IS had acknowledged Amri’s death in Milan.