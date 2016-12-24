Kaduna Govt. Relaxes Curfew In 3 LGAs Ahead Of Christmas

The Kaduna State government has relaxed the 24-hour curfew that was imposed on three local government areas in the state ahead of the Christmas and New Year celebrations.

The state government on Wednesday imposed a 24-hour curfew in Zango Kataf, Jemaa and Kaura local government areas following last Monday’s violent protest by indigenes of southern Kaduna over the frequent killing of their kinsmen by suspected herdsmen.

A statement by the spokesman for the state government, Samuel Aruwan, said the adjustment of the curfew was made to enable residents have a hitch-free christmas celebration.

He explained that the 24-hour curfew would be relaxed to 12 hours from 6:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. local time with effect from December 25 and 26 while the 24-hour curfew in the three LGAs would continue from December 27.

The statement also announced that more troops had been deployed to all parts of the state ahead of the festivities.

“In order to strengthen security in Southern Kaduna and the state at large, more troops and operatives comprising the Nigerian Army, DSS and other intelligence personnel/investigators have been deployed to ensure the security of citizenry and maintenance of law and order.

“The Nigeria Police has also deployed various units of Mobile Police, Counter Terrorism Units (CTU) as well as many units of both conventional and undercover police to adequately provide security to the people.

“You may recall that the Governor had met Mr President regarding the security situation in the areas and the intelligence reports at the disposal of security agencies,” the statement read.

To ensure adequate information gathering to check any security issue that may arise, the state government has asked residents to contact security agencies via emergency numbers – 0703-967-5856, 0807-539-1105.

It says Area Commanders can be reached through – Kaduna Central Senatorial District: 0803-385-0043 or 0803-433-1872, Kaduna North Senatorial District: Zaria: 0803-317-4270 and 0806-128-6619 and Kaduna South Senatorial District: Kafanchan: 0813-262-0315 and 0803-632-9263.