Nasarawa Police Assure Residents Of Hitch-Free Yuletide 

The Nasarawa state police command has assured residents of a hitch free yuletide celebration.

The State Commissioner of Police, CP Abubakar Sadiq Bello, in a press statement wishing them a merry Christmas and a prosperous new year, called on residents to use the period for sober reflection and offer prayers for the peace and stability of the state and Nation at large.

He stated that the command is committed to providing an enabling environment for a hitch free celebration.

“Sequel to this, patrol vehicles of the police have been strategically deployed to identify trouble spots on the highways, while undercover operatives have been mobilized to cover major towns, junctions, places of worship, recreation centres and other public places usually crowded during festivities”

He therefore enjoined the people of the state to remain peaceful and law abiding, urging them to report any likely breach of peace in their area for prompt police action.

Mr Bello also urged them to report any case of emergency or distress before, during and after the festive period.