NDDC Orders Road Contractor To Return To Site

The Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), has ordered the contractor handling the Dualisation of Igwruta-Etche Road to return to site immediately.

The NDDC Executive Director Projects, Mr Samuel Adjogbe, gave the directive when he led a team of directors and engineers to inspect the 23.58-kilometre Road.

He said that the NDDC had made commitments to urgently engage relevant stakeholders and contractors, with a view to ensuring that all the Commission’s projects were brought back on track, especially projects that have been stalled for some time.

“The contractor can confirm that payment has been made and the design issues in terms of low level filling point were addressed.

“However, we will go ahead with the original design.”

Adjogbe stated that the original scope of work would be maintained and an additional drainage system would be introduced.

Furthermore, he stated that the project which would have a 60-metre bridge would enhance economic activities in the host Etche and other communities in the area.

On the completion date for the project, the engineer said that all relevant stakeholder issues would be sorted out before any definite date would be given.

He, however assured that the benefitting communities would soon get a relief as the Commission was prepared to complete the project.

“It is no longer going to be business as usual and all stakeholders should play their parts well, so as to give a sense of belonging to the people of the Niger Delta”.