Ogun Lassa Fever: Health Commissioner Says 396 Under Observation

The Ogun state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Babtunde Ipaye, has said that 396 people have been traced and placed under surveillance in case they develop symptoms of Lassa Fever.

The 396 were said to have had primary and secondary contacts with the Assistant Chief Nursing Officer of Federal Medical Centre (FMC) Idi- Aba in Abeokuta, who died of the disease on Tuesday.

The Commissioner made this disclosure during an official commissioning of Shoremekun Memorial Hospital at Ifo Local Government Area of the State.

Ipaye said that the primary contacts are majorly members of the late victim’s family, while the secondary contacts are the victim’s co-workers in the hospital, particularly those in her department.

The Commissioner said so far, none of the contacts have shown abnormal temperature since they began monitoring.

He added that the medical officers attached to each of the contacts would continue to monitor them until they are medically adjudged to be free of the disease.

“All the 396 contacts have not shown any abnormal symptoms or signs of Lassa fever, their temperature is under control and we have stationed our monitoring officer with each of the contacts to continue monitoring throughout a specific period in line with the World Health Organisation (W.H.O), standard” he said.

Allaying the fears of residents, the Health Commissioner assured them that government was on top of the situation.

He however advised the people to cultivate high level of hygiene and keep their food away from rats.

Dr. Ipaye also advised members of the public to report any case of malaria symptoms that may have exceeded three days to the nearest General Hospital.