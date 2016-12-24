Pastor Adeboye Commends Fayose’s Courage In Defending His People

The General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adeboye, has asked Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State not to relent in defending his people and the common man in the country.

Pastor Adeboye made the demand on Saturday in Ado Ekiti, the capital of the state during his tour of states in Nigeria as part of the church’s annual ‘let’s go a fishing” programme.

The cleric urged state governors to emulate governor Fayose’s leadership style by defending their people.

He said: “Governor Fayose, I must commend you for your leadership style and relentless effort in fighting for the course of the common man in Nigeria”.

Pastor Adeboye also prayed to God to restore all the state’s lost glories.

This is not the first time the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God will be visiting Ekiti State. His last visit to the state was in December 2014.

On arrival, Pastor Adeboye was received by Governor Fayose and the Ewi of Ado-Ekiti, Oba Rufus Adejugbe, at the monarch’s palace.

In their separate remarks, Governor Fayose and the Ewi of ado Ekiti said the visit of the renowned cleric was a blessing to the state.

“The visit of Pastor Adeboye to Ekiti State at this time is a blessing to the government and people of the state,” Governor Fayose told reporters.

A special prayer session was also held, where the cleric prayed that God would grant Governor Fayose all his heart desires.