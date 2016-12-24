Police Give Tips On Security At Yuletide

Ahead of the yuletide celebrations Nigeria Police Force has warned the general public to desist from the use of fire crackers popularly known as bangers to celebrate the season.

The Commissioner of Police in charge of the Delta State Police Command, Zanna Ibrahim, gave the warning on Saturday while addressing the press at the state headquarters in Asaba, the capital city.

The Commissioner of Police warned that the use of bangers and knockouts was not only harmful to the users, but are capable of causing unnecessary security distractions which were not in the interest of public safety.

“The yuletide season is a festive period that is characterised by so many activities. In the spirit of the celebration, most Nigerians engage in the use of knockouts and bangers to celebrate the season irrespective of the dangers involved. Therefore, the command will go the whole hog in enforcing the extant law banning the use of fireworks,” Mr Ibrahim told reporters.

Be Vigilant

He also advised that worshipping Christians must be vigilant in their various places of worship to prevent the infiltration of hoodlums who might want to perpetrate atrocities.

“It is therefore imperative that worshippers must be security conscious by observing persons coming to worship places. Church users or internal security operatives are to be vigilant and identify strange worshippers. Worshippers coming to church with bags should be made to disclose the content of such bags before they are allowed entrance,” he warned.

Finally assurances that the state police command is effectively in control of crime situation in the state was given, with the Commissioner urging everyone to contribute towards the unanimous goal of crime prevention and reduction.