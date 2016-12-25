Chile Earthquake Triggers Tsunami Alert

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 7.7 which hit southern Chile has prompted a tsunami warning.

According to the United States Geological Survey (USGS), the quake struck 225km (140 miles) southwest city of Puerto Montt.

The depth was about 15km (10 miles).

Following the incident on Sunday, Chile’s national emergency office issued an alert and ordered the evacuation of coastal areas of Los Lagos region.

“As a measure of precaution, we order the evacuation of coastal areas of Biobio, Araucania, Los Rios, Aysen,” the statement said.

The Pacific Tsunami Warning Center also warned that hazardous waves were possible on coasts located up to 1,000km from the quake’s epicentre.