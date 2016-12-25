COAS Celebrates Christmas With Troops At The War Theater

The Chief of Army Staff has celebrated Christmas with officers and men of the Nigeria Army prosecuting the war in the security threatened northeast states of Adamawa, Borno and Yobe states.

In Yobe state, the Military Head of Logistics, Major General Pat Akim, represented the Chief of Army Staff to military locations in Goneri and Buniyadi which are currently prosecuting the war in the state.

He reaffirmed to the troops that the highest military hierarchy and Nigerians appreciate their efforts at the war front and tasked them never to relent as the war would soon be won.

Major General Pat Akim, while at the two battalions was received at the quarter guards by officers and men of the battalions in line with military traditions.

He informed the troops that the war on terror would soon be over courtesy of their resilience and praised them for their doggedness in the fight, saying reports from Sambisa forest indicates that the final stronghold of the insurgents have fallen.

“We have just been informed that the strongest place the insurgents are currently claiming ownership (the Sambisa forest) has been captured.

“With this development, the insurgents cannot lay claim to any territory as we speak and all these are courtesy of your dogged efforts which we cannot compromise any longer.

“We are really happy and proud of your achievements and we will do everything possible to make your stay here in rounding off the war a huge success” he said.

Nigeria Army, he said is at the verge of winning the war and there would be no retreat no surrender in the battle until it is won. He then charged them never to take chances.

The Army general took time off to inspect equipment and facilities at the various battalions and praised their sacrifice and commitment to their fatherland.

He noted that the top officers’ decision to celebrate Christmas with them was to give them a sense of belonging and mark of appreciation for their patriotism.

The Commandant of the 27th Taskforce Brigade headquarters in Buniyadi, Brigadier General Emmanuel Ekwesi, thanked the military hierarchy for the initiative saying it would go a long way in boosting the morale of the troops who he said are focused on seeing that the insurgents are woefully defeated.

“This visit will in no small measure boost the morale of the troops who are in the theater of the war and let me at this point thank the COAS for the initiative which has given us a sense of belonging.

“Let me on behalf of the troops assure that we will not relent in anyway in prosecuting the war to its logical conclusion” Brigadier Ekwesi said.

The troops held a camp fire night and other outdoor activities in observance of the Christmas celebration while troops of the Yobe State Council for Arts and Culture were on hand to add colour to the occasion.