Falcons Dominate Africa In Latest FIFA Ranking

Channels Television
Updated December 25, 2016

Super Falcons, Afica, FIFA RankingNigeria’s Super Falcons have moved up two places from 37th to 35th in the latest FIFA world ranking.

The progress follows their victory at the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon in December 2016.

The African champions have also retained their number one position on the continent.

Similarly, the Black Queens of Ghana who finished third at the African competition made a step forward from 46th to 45th and are second in Africa.

However, the Cameroonians retained their 47th position in the world and are third on the continent.


