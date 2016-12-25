Fire Engulfs Kara Market In Ogun State

Updated December 25, 2016

Fire Engulfs Kara Market In Ogun StateProperty worth millions of naira have been destroyed in a fire outbreak at Kara market in Ogun state.

Officials of the National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) claimed that the fire might have been caused by a faulty generator.

The NEMA official said that the swift response of the emergency unit, security operatives and members of public helped reduce the spread of the inferno.

He said that it was premature to ascertain the value of property lost but the nature of business carried out in the market proved that indeed millions of naira must have been lost.


