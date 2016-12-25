Fire Engulfs Nigerian Breweries In Lagos

Channels Television
Updated December 25, 2016

Fire, Nigerian Breweries, LagosA massive fire has been raging at the premises of the Nigerian Breweries Limited in the Iganmu area of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria.

The blaze is said to have engulfed the factory section of the company.

Channels Television senior correspondent, Ambrose Okoh, who has been at the scene, reports that the fire service is currently battling the inferno.

According to officials of the Lagos State Environmental Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire started at about 5:30am on Sunday.

No death has so far been reported in the incident, but the cause of the fire has not yet been established.


More on Breaking News

James Ibori Released From UK Prison

Channels Television Wins TV Station Of The Year

Buhari Presents 2017 Budget Proposal Of 7.298trn Naira

INEC Declares APC’s Rotimi Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Governorship Election

MORE FROM CHANNELS TV