Fire Engulfs Nigerian Breweries In Lagos

A massive fire has been raging at the premises of the Nigerian Breweries Limited in the Iganmu area of Lagos State, southwest Nigeria.

The blaze is said to have engulfed the factory section of the company.

Channels Television senior correspondent, Ambrose Okoh, who has been at the scene, reports that the fire service is currently battling the inferno.

According to officials of the Lagos State Environmental Management Agency (LASEMA), the fire started at about 5:30am on Sunday.

No death has so far been reported in the incident, but the cause of the fire has not yet been established.