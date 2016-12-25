Governor Wike Preaches Political Reconciliation At Christmas

Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has called for reconciliation amongst Rivers and Nigerian political leaders to move the state and country forward.

In a personal Christmas message during an interview with newsmen at the Government House, Port Harcourt on the eve of Christmas, Governor Wike said that unity is needed for enhanced development.

The Governor noted that all Nigerians should take advantage of the spirit of the season to promote forgiveness, love and peace.

He said: “I use this opportunity to plead with those who may not have achieved what they wanted to get, to put aside all interests for the sake of Christmas. Let us forgive each other and move the state forward.

“Let us move Rivers State forward, let us move Nigeria forward; that is my personal message this Christmas.”

The Governor added: “For all of us who are Christians, this is the period we have to reflect on what Christ means to us. Christ means love and unity.

“As a state, we should use this period to reflect and ponder on the need for us to unite ourselves. We should work as a people who are saved by the birth of Jesus Christ.

“To Nigeria as a country, we should use this period to work as a country, to put our differences aside and show love amongst ourselves.”

Governor Wike added that the beautification of Port Harcourt ahead of Christmas was aimed at putting the people in the right frame of mind for the celebration of the birth of Jesus Christ.

He said: “This is a period we should not continue to antagonise ourselves or destroy ourselves because of selfish interests.

“If Christ could be born for the salvation of all, it behooves on all of us to make sacrifices in order to unite the entire country for the interest of every person. Not just because a personal interest is not served, then the country should be destroyed”

The Governor emphasized that: “Rivers as a Christian state loves to celebrate Christmas in a way that would edify the people. For us, we have to show that Christ is love.

Therefore, we have to beautify the streets of Port Harcourt to promote Christ as our Saviour and our Emancipator. ”