Kaduna Dep. Gov Commends War Against Terrorism

The Deputy Governor of Kaduna state, Bala Bantex, has commended President Muhammadu Buhari and the Nigerian military for the successful capture of the last stronghold of Boko Haram terrorists in Sambisa forest in Borno state.

In a Christmas message he sent to the President and Governor Nasir El-Rufai, Mr Bantex commends the President for his determination and encouragement to the Armed Forces by providing them with the necessary logistics to execute the anti-terrorism war in the northeast within the short period he came into office.

He said that the final onslaught against the Boko Haram insurgents at ‘camp zero’, which is located deep within the heart of Sambisa forest, was the best Christmas gift for the people of northeast and Nigerians in general.

He added that the social life that has returned to Borno state and other parts of the region is a manifestation of triumph of light over darkness.

Bantex, while commending the military for the success, also expressed optimism that with President’s Buhari’s promise to locate two military formations in the southern part of Kaduna state, the incessant clashes between suspected herdsmen and the natives would soon be a thing of the past.

He gave the assurance that the APC government in Kaduna state under the leadership of Nasir El-Rufai would continue with its “Make Kaduna Great Agenda”, which is anchored on provision of basic infrastructure, improved welfare of civil servants and ensuring of security of lives and property of the citizens of the state.

He called on all Nigerians irrespective of their tribal or religious differences to embrace the peace, love and tolerance in commemoration of the birth of Jesus Christ who came to the world to redeem mankind.