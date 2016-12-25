Mourinho Proposes Ibrahimovic Ends Career With United

Jose Mourinho has suggested that Zlatan Ibrahimovic sees out his career with Manchester United rather than embark on a swansong in America or China.

Mourinho believes the Swedish international can still improve despite his age.

The Red Devils’ manager has also backed Ibrahimovic to maintain his hot streak until the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has scored 10 goals in his past nine appearances for Manchester United, making him the club’s top scorer with a total of 16 goals in 25 games.

Mourinho has expressed confidence that Ibrahimovic would exercise the second-year option in his contract to remain at the Old Trafford.