Mrs Saraki Visits Massey Hospital, Island Maternity

The Wife of the President, Mrs Aisha Buhari is also celebrating the Christmas day with a visit to some children’s hospital in Lagos state.

Mrs. Aisha Buhari, who was represented by the wife of the Senate President, Mrs Toyin Saraki paid a call to the Massey Street Children’s Hospital and the Island Maternity to see the patients.

Mrs Saraki, who applauded the efforts of the medical personnel, observed the poor quality of infrastructure in the hospitals.

She called on the federal government to revamp the health sector.

“I was sent here by Her Excellency, Mrs Aisha Muhammadu Buhari, who wishes to reach out to the unreached at this time of goodwill and cheer.

“What I saw was incredible. I saw children who were born at 500g and despite what looks like dilapidated surroundings, the clinical service was top notch.

“You will discover that our doctors in Nigeria are well trained, our midwives are very committed and our nurses are happy to be deployed under the right conditions.

“But they are working under difficult conditions. Conditions is more than salary.

“When you have a building where you are supposed to be moving children in crisis on stretchers but the corridors are too narrow to fit two stretchers, that is when I say the intellectual infrastructure begins to outstrip the physical infrastructure.

“I believe the federal government does have a commitment to strengthen health even though the budgetary allocation is much smaller than what most medics would applaud.

“I think it is the second lowest allocation in Nigeria but even with that, it would be good if we can start with the physical infrastructure,” she said.