Nigerian Breweries Explains Fire Incident

The management of the Nigerian Breweries Plc has given its own account of the fire outbreak that engulfed the factory section of its premises in Iganmu area of Lagos State.

The company, in a statement issued on Sunday by its Corporate Affairs Adviser, Mr Kufre Ekanem, said no life was lost in the inferno.

Mr Ekanem also noted that there were no injuries or fatalities arising from the fire, excerpt for empty bottles, plastic crates and some sections of the bottle holding bay which were gutted by the fire.

“There was a fire outbreak today at the empty bottle compound of the Lagos plant of Nigerian Breweries Plc in Iganmu, Lagos.

“The fire, which started early in the morning, has been put under control by men of the Lagos State Fire Service supported by the Brewery fire team and other nearby corporate organisations.

“There were no injuries or fatalities arising from the fire. Only empty bottles, plastic crates and some sections of the bottle holding bay were impacted by the fire.

“Brewery operations were not disrupted by the incident.

“We thank all stakeholders who have called to clarify or support the Lagos Brewery at this time,” he said.

However, Channels Television’s crew reported that although no death was recorded, three persons were taken away by emergency officials for treatment.