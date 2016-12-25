Plateau: PDP Reconciles Mantu, Jang As APC Receives Defectors

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Plateau State seem to be achieving success with efforts to rebuild its structure in the state.

This is because the state’s former governor, Jonah Jang and a former Deputy Senate President, Ibrahim Mantu have settled their lingering feud and agreed to work together for the good of the party.

The PDP reconciliation committee set up to end the dispute was able to reconcile the duo and their teeming followers during a stakeholders meeting held in Jos, the state capital in north-central Nigeria.

Meanwhile, the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) has also received many defectors from other political parties into its fold.

The APC, through its National Chairman, John Oyegun, formally received former governor, Joshua Dariye and some members of the PDP into the ruling party.

Speaker of the House of Representatives, Honourable Yakubu Dogara, and other chieftains were also present to receive the new members into the party.

The PDP and APC have been putting their various houses in order and strategising for the forthcoming local government elections in Plateau State.

Political activities are on the increase with the two major political parties engaging in high level politicking towards gaining the confidence and respect of voters in the state.