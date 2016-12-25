Saraki, Ekweremadu Celebrate With Christians At Christmas

Nigerian Senate President, Dr. Bukola Saraki, has urged Nigerians to use the yuletide to rededicate themselves to the service of humanity, in line with the true teachings of Jesus Christ which emphasise selflessness, piety, brotherly kindness and love towards one another.

Senator Saraki, in his Christmas message, also reiterated the commitment of the 8th Senate towards ensuring that Nigeria regains her pride among the comity of nations through relevant and timely legislation.

He said that the season should not be seen only as a merrymaking period, but as a time to pray fervently for a peaceful and prosperous nation.

Meanwhile, the Deputy Senate President, Mr Ike Ekweremadu, has called on Nigerians to show love to their neighbours at Christmas.

Senator Ekweremadu said Christmas would be empty without acts of love as shown by Christ.

He stressed that the spirit of sharing is an African tradition which generates happiness and ensures social stability in the absence of a formal social security mechanism that caters for the less privileged in the society.

The lawmaker, who regretted that Nigeria had lost much of her traditional social security values, urged the citizens to revive the values at Christmas.