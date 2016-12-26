10 People Killed In Fresh Attack In Kaduna

At least ten people have been killed and many houses destroyed following a fresh attack by gunmen suspected to be herdsmen at Goska and Kaninkon villages in Jemaa Local Government of Kaduna State.

An eyewitness told our correspondent that the gunmen numbering over 100 stormed the villages on Saturday evening when the people were preparing for the Christmas celebration, and started shooting and burning down houses.

The attack, according to the villagers continued unabated till the following morning, while all the residents fled from their homes to neigbouring communities for fear of being caught in the attack.

The fresh attack was carried out despite the curfew that was imposed on three local government areas in the southern part of Kaduna – Kaura, Jemaa and Zango-Kataf.

Already, Governor Nasir El-Rufai has condemned the attacks, and vowed to fish out those that invaded Goska.

The Governor, who empathized with families that lost loved ones, charged security agencies to double their efforts towards halting the persistent killing of innocent people.

The Governor said: “While the government and security agencies were working assiduously to block all windows to ensure that citizens throughout the three local government areas are protected and the state at large, these forces of darkness that represent evil and inhumanity struck again killing innocent citizens, burnt their houses and injured some and terrified many.

“Government and security agencies will not be deterred. We will continue to be resilient, up and doing and courageous in tackling this unfortunate situation. Their tactics are to create a chasm, divide people, breed hate and prejudice and plunge the state into chaos but we will triumph over these evil forces by the grace of almighty God.

“No amount of evil will change our deep commitment. We will continue to be firm, decisive and put lives of our citizenry and their well-being as our ultimate goal.

“We will see the end of these messengers of hell who are out to cause pains by attacking unsuspecting citizens in our communities. They are threats to our existence; they are deviants that we must all put our hands together irrespective of religion, ethnicity and political inclinations to confront.

“They become stronger only when our people are divided instead of coming together to weaken and neutralize them and the evil they represent and to free our humanity from their devilish act.

“It is also clear, that resorting to self-help compounds the precarious situation thereby, breeding the cycle of vicious killings. It must be clear to all by now that inciting of tit-for-tat does not help our security agencies and communities attain our quest for peace and those calling for that will also be brought to justice.

“The State Emergency Management Agency (SEMA) has been directed to take inventory of those affected and also bring relief materials to assist the victims of the attack.

“Our deep empathy and prayers go to the families that lost their loved ones, those that lost their homes and properties. May their souls rest in peace and may God see us through this challenging time.”