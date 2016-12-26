Building Collapse: Governors’ Forum Visits Governor Emmanuel

The Nigerian Governors’ Forum has commiserated with the people of Akwa Ibom State on the recent collapse of Reigners Bible Church in Uyo, Akwa Ibom state capital which led to the death of some worshippers.

The incident occurred during the bishopric ordination of its General Overseer, Apostle Akan Weeks.

The Chairman of the forum and Governor of Zamfara State, Abdulazeez Yari delivered the message when he led the forum’s delegation on visit to Governor Udom Emmanuel at his country home, Onna.

Governor Yari was accompanied on the visit by Governor Aminu Tambuwal of Sokoto state and his Kebbi state counterpart, Abubakar Bagudu.

He said that they were in Onna to commiserate with the Governor, the government and people of Akwa Ibom state on the unfortunate collapse of the church building with the governor in attendance.

Yari thanked God for sparing the Governor’s life and commended him for personally supervising rescue operation at the scene of the incident.

The forum also acknowledged the contributions of Governor Emmanuel to efforts aimed at managing the current economic recession in the country.

Governor Udom Emmanuel thanked the delegation for the visit and commended its leadership for the existing bond of unity among the governors in spite of political differences.

He disclosed that his administration has done everything necessary to ensure that victims of the church building collapse receive the best treatment possible for quick recovery.

The Governor assured his colleagues that he remained focused and determined to make life better for the generality of the people in spite of the incident.

The visit was remarkable as the three visiting governors belong to APC while their host belongs to PDP.