Fleeing Boko Haram Leader Arrested In Lagos

There seem to be no hiding place for Boko Haram terrorists in Nigeria as one of their leaders who escaped from Borno State and settled-in in Lagos has now been arrested.

The Chief of Army Staff, Lieutenant General Tukur Buratai, told journalists in Maiduguri that the Nigerian Army has resolved to go after all fleeing commanders of the terrorists.

General Buratai also asked soldiers in the northeast to pursue the fleeing terrorists and intercept them.

He made the disclosure on Sunday while opening two major roads in Borno State that were closed since 2014, at the height of the activities of the insurgents.

The roads are Maiduguri-Gubio-Damasak road and Maiduguri-Monguno-Baga.

The State Governor, Kashim Shettima, who witnessed the event, said there was no Christmas and New Year gift to the people of Borno State better than the fall of the Sambisa forest.

He described year 2016 as one that witnessed a major breakthrough in the ongoing fight against the terrorists, adding that the year was so far his best in the last five years since he assumed office on May 29, 2011.

“Since I became the Governor of Borno State in over five years, this is the best Christmas season I have witnessed. This is the best December I have witnessed and the year 2016 is my best year so far as Governor of Borno State,” he said.