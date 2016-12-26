Liverpool Aim To Close Gap On Chelsea

Liverpool Manager, Jurgen Klopp, believes a little more luck on the injury front is all that is separating his team from Chelsea.

Klopp made the remark as he tipped his side to secure all three points while they host Stoke City on Tuesday.

The Reds have only lost twice all season but are currently missing the influential Philippe Coutinho as they prepare for the first of their two home games before the end of the year.

Coutinho is not likely to return before 2017 due to an ankle injury while defender Joel Matip is also struggling with his fitness.

Chelsea are dominating the English Premier League table while Liverpool trail them with six points.