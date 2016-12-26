Olufunso Amosun Reaches Out To Less Privileged In Ogun

Wife of the Ogun State Governor, Mrs Olufunso Amosun, has reached out to the less privileged in the three senatorial districts of the state.

In the spirit of the Christmas celebration, the governor’s wife, her children and spouses of government officials embarked on food outreach programme in Ogun State.

The team, under the aegis of the Uplift Development Foundation, the first lady’s pet programme, distributed rice and cash gift to residents of Ijebu Ode, Ado-Odo Ota, Abeokuta, Sagamu, Obada and Ewekoro among other areas in the state in southwest Nigeria.

Highlighting the significance of the exercise, Mrs Amosun said economic hardship facing Nigeria gave the need for the gesture.

She stressed that the foundation decided to make the people happy and celebrate their Christmas with joy by reaching out to them.

The governor’s wife noted that the foundation would continue to uplift people and provide succor to the less privileged in the society, irrespective of their religion or political affiliation.