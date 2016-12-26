Plane Crash: Russia Continues Huge Search Operation In Black Sea

Russia has continued a huge search operation “round the clock”, after its military plane that took off from Moscow crashed into the Black Sea.

Defence Ministry spokesman, Major General Igor Konashenkov, told reporters at a briefing on Monday that search teams, including 139 divers worked through the night in three shifts.

Konashenkov added that the operation “did not stop for a minute”.

It was a bleak Christmas for Russia as the Tu-154 plane with 92 people on board disappeared from radar 20 minutes after taking off from the resort of Sochi at 02:20 GMT on Sunday.

The plane, which was carrying members of the famed Alexandrov military and reporters, was heading for the Syrian province of Latakia.

All those on board are feared dead and Monday has been declared a national day of mourning.