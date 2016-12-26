Security Operatives Recover Over 500 Stolen Animals From Rustlers

Policemen attached to the ‘Operation Yaki’ security outfit in Kaduna have recovered over 500 cows and sheep that were stolen from herdsmen in Jere, Kagarko Local Government Area of the state while suspected rustlers were also arrested.

At the handing over of the recovered animals to their owners, the Special Adviser to the State Governor on Internal Security, Mr Yakubu Yusuf, said that the state government was not leaving any stone unturned in its effort to flush cattle rustlers and other criminal elements out of the state.

Cattle rustling has become an emerging security challenge that has continued to threaten human security and economic activities in the rural pastoralists’ communities and commercial farms in Kaduna state, and some other parts of Northern Nigeria.

The Governor’s Security Adviser explained that the recovery was made possible through intelligence information from members of the public.

He applauded the contribution of security operatives for their role in ensuring that activities of rustlers and other criminals are reduced to the barest minimum across the state.

In their response after taking delivery of the recovered animals, members of Miyetti Allah Cattle Breeders Association of Nigeria, commended the security agencies and Kaduna State government for their effort in flushing rustlers out of the state.

Attacks on pastoralists have become a reoccurring issue in Kaduna State, in most cases, the entire villages and herders’ camps are displaced.

The emergence of the joint task force operation against cattle rustling and armed banditry in the state, is expected to bring the crimes to the barest minimum.