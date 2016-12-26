Singer George Michael Dies

British singer, George Michael, has died aged 53, his publicist said.

The statement by the star’s publicist reads: “It is with great sadness that we can confirm our beloved son, brother and friend George passed away peacefully at home over the Christmas period.

“The family would ask that their privacy be respected at this difficult and emotional time. There will be no further comment at this stage.”

Thames Valley Police said South Central Ambulance Service attended a property in Goring in Oxfordshire at 13:42 GMT.

Police say there were no suspicious circumstances.

Michael, who was born Georgios Kyriacos Panayiotou in north London, sold more than 100m albums throughout a career spanning almost four decades.

The star launched his career with Wham! in the 1980s and later continued his success as a solo performer.